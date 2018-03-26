Middle East & North America Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining Market Study & Development Insights till 2026

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining Market “Offers a clear insight about the “Chemical” assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for “Chemical” in the near future.

Corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings are used to protect surfaces against corrosion due to chemical or electrochemical reactions. Corrosion protective coatings are widely used in various end-user industries, such as marine, oil & gas, power generation, transportation vehicles, chemicals, mining & metallurgy, and water treatment.

Market revenue from the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,953.0 Mn by 2016 end, which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2016–2026.

Market Dynamics

Strategic government initiatives to promote non-oil industries in the Middle East and North Africa in recent years is expected to be one of the major factors driving growth of the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market over the forecast period (2016–2026).

Increasing activities in shipping, offshore repair and shipbuilding in the Middle East & North Africa in recent years are factors anticipated to drive demand for corrosion protective coatings in the region over the forecast period. Also, robust growth in end-user industries such as marine, oil & gas and chemicals in MENA is in turn expected to drive growth of the market in the region. On the other hand, major economies and industries in MENA region are still heavily dependent on crude oil production, export and fiscal revenue generated from it. Slump in crude oil prices in recent years has heavily affected the growth of major economies as well as industries in MENA region, in turn affecting the demand for corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings. Slump in crude oil prices in recent years and the near future is anticipated to be the major restraint for growth of the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market. Key players in the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market focus on developing specialty coatings for rehabilitation of pipelines in order to capitalise on favourable growth opportunities related to the same. This is expected to be a major trend in the market over the next few years.

MENA Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Linings Market Taxonomy

The corrosion protective coatings & acid proof linings market in MENA is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

By End-user Industry

By Country

By product type, the MENA corrosion protective coatings market is segmented into polymer coatings and rubber linings. Polymer coatings segment is further sub-segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, polyurea, alkyd, acrylic, fluoropolymer and vinyl ester & flake-filled vinyl ester. Polymer coatings segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of both volume and value over the forecast period. Rubber linings segment in the MENA corrosion protective coatings market is further sub-segmented into hard rubber lining systems and soft rubber lining systems. By product type, the MENA acid proof linings market is segmented into ceramic & carbon brick lining, tile lining, thermoplastic lining. On the basis of end-user industry, the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market is segmented into marine, oil & gas, power generation, transportation vehicles, chemicals, mining & metallurgy and water treatment.

MENA Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Linings Market Analysis by Product Type

Polymer coatings segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. Epoxy and polyurethane are expected to be the most preferred polymer coatings, primarily because of their multi-functionality, technical superiority, ease in availability and application. In terms of value, polyurea sub-segment is expected to witness significant growth, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Country Analysis

On the basis of country, the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market is segmented into United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Morocco, Egypt and Jordan. Saudi Arabia is expected to dominate the market in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.

Key Players

Key players identified in this report are Cape RB Hilton Saudi Arabia Ltd., Hertel OTC, StonCor Middle East LLC, Kaefer LLC., REMA TIP TOP AG, KCC Corrosion Control Co., StonCor Middle East LLC, Anticorrosion Protective Systems L.L.C., Al Gurg Paints LLC., Ineco Limited, Global Suhaimi, Ocean Rubber Factory LLC, Hajjan Trading & Industrial Services Company Ltd. (HATCON), Rezayat Protective Coating Company Ltd., Al-sabaiea National Gen. Cont. & Gen. Trd. Co., Bahrain Rubber Company W.L.L., DicoTech Limited, General Industries Co., Ltd., FABA Commercial Services W.L.L., Beugin Industrie Sas, GARAY Group, Arcoy Morac SARL, Uniresins Proprietary Limited, GEAS RIVESTIMENTI s.r.l., Al Dobowi Limited, Aderan Dej Co., Ltd., Wisdom Group, Keran Wazin Sanat Co. , Binzagr Factory for Insulation Materials Co., Ltd., International Coatings Iran, Kasra Industrial Lining and Coating Company and Payesh Sanat Pooyesh (PSP) (Corrocoat).

