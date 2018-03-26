Indian Education Sector: A Plethora of Opportunities

“With growing household income, increasing awareness and desire for higher education and adoption of latest technology, the future of Indian Education sector seems bright”, says RNCOS

The Indian education sector is segmented into pre-schools, schools, vocational course institutes, colleges, coaching centers and universities. According to latest white paper by RNCOS, the school segment contributes the maximum share to the education market in India. The higher education sector also contributes significant share to the Indian education market. This segment has undergone rapid expansion in recent years. Currently, India’s higher education system is the largest in the world enrolling over 70 Million students. Moreover, in the last two decades India has managed to create additional capacity for over 40 Million students.

The Indian government is undertaking various initiatives for the development of education sector in the country. For instance, the Union Budget has pegged an outlay of US$ 11.95 Billion for the education sector for financial year 2017-18, a 9.9% rise from the previous year. Furthermore, the government has also allocated separate budget towards skilling, employment generation, and providing livelihood to millions of youth.

Technology-oriented courses are gaining in popularity for their rising demand in corporate and manufacturing industries. The medical industry is also undergoing revamping. Engineering and medical colleges will continue to be in demand. The demand for management colleges and universities is also rising.

E-learning and Distance learning programmes are also gaining reputation. Many students and working professionals are taking these courses to get a quality higher education. The drawing factors for these programmes are the world-class curriculum, comfort, and low costs. National Digital Literacy Mission was launched by the government of India. The aim of NDLM scheme is to provide digital literacy to people all across the country. All these initiatives will ultimately have a positive impact on the overall growth of Indian education industry in the coming years.

