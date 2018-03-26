Importance of CPR in saving lives cannot be underscored, Dr K K Aggarwal

New Delhi, 26th March 2018: Dr K K Aggarwal delivered a lecture today at the Fairfield Institute of Management Technology (FIMT) Group of Institutions in Mahipalpur, New Delhi. Demonstration of CPR and information about the Formula of 80 for living up to 80 years devised by Dr Aggarwal were also included as a part of this lecture. Among the other dignitaries at the lecture included Mr V K Nangaliya, Chairman of FIMT Group of Institutions.

The lecture was attended by about 300 paramedics and other youth professionals.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee Dr KK Aggarwal, President Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) and Immediate Past National President Indian Medical Association (IMA), said, “Learning CPR amounts to real voluntary work. All paramedics and youth should be appropriately trained in this technique as doctors may not be able to reach the victim within the first 10 minutes at all times. It, therefore, becomes the duty and responsibility of bystanders to save lives. Learning the basics of CPR is community service at its best as it can help avert mortality through timely assistance, before medical help arrives. Apart from this, one should also follow certain basic rules of living, which are entailed in the Formula of 80. These are mantras that will not only help lead a healthy life but also ensure that you stay away from lifestyle disorders.”

About 98% of the country’s population is not trained in the basic life-saving technique of CPR. It is the most crucial and basic procedure to save a life in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest.

Adding his views, Mr V K Nangalia, Chairman of FIMT Group of Institutions said, “Lifestyle disorders have become the norm today. This is due to the increased consumption of processed food and a sedentary life. It becomes imperative therefore to make some immediate changes which can not only help prevent these lifestyle diseases but also prevent and delay their eventual complications. This event comes at the appropriate time and is targeted at the right kind of audience.”

About 4000 students from the institution are expected to take part in the MTNL Perfect Health Mela to be held this year from 24 to 28 October 2018. The highlight of the Mela this year will be the first-of-its-kind inter-paramedic competition.

Some tips from the Formula of 80 are as follows.

• Keep your lower blood pressure, fasting sugar, abdominal circumference, resting heart rate and LDL ‘bad’ cholesterol levels all below 80.

• Walk 80 minutes each day; brisk walk 80 minutes a week with a speed of 80 steps per minute.

• Eat less, not more than 80 gm/80 ml of caloric food in one meal.

• Do not eat carbohydrate-based refined cereals 80 days in a year to reduce chances of heart attack.

• Take vitamin D through sunlight 80 days in a year.

• Do not drink alcohol and if you drink, take less than 80 ml of whiskey in a day or less than 80 gm of whiskey in a week.

• Do not smoke or be ready for placement of stent costing ` 80,000/-.

• Give 80 minutes to yourself in a day.

• When clapping, clap 80 times.

• If you are a heart patient, ask your doctor to give 80 mg of aspirin and 80 mg of atorvastatin.

• Donate blood 80 times in a lifetime to reduce chances of heart attack.

• Avoid an atmosphere of more than 80 db of noise pollution.

• While on treadmill, try to reach 80% of your heart rate