Green Solvents and Bio Solvents Market Studies Research 2017 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Green Solvents and Bio Solvents Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Green Solvents and Bio Solvents Market by type (bio-alcohols, dio-glucols, bio-diols, lactate esters, d-limonene, methyl soyate), by application (industrial, domestic Cleaners, paints, coatings, adhesives, printing inks, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Green Solvents and Bio Solvents Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Green Solvents and Bio Solvents Market. According to the report the Global Green Solvents and Bio Solvents Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segment Covered

The report on global green solvents & bio solvents market covers segments such as, type and application. On the basis of type the global green solvents & bio solvents market is categorized into bio-alcohols, dio-glucols, bio-diols, lactate esters, d-limonene, methyl soyate and others. On the basis of application the global green solvents & bio solvents market is categorized into industrial & domestic Cleaners, paints & coatings, adhesives, printing inks, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other applications.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global green solvents & bio solvents market such as, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, bioamber inc., huntsman corporation, E.I. Dupont de nemours & co., The dow chemical company, vertec biosolvents inc., florida chemicals company inc, cargill inc. and cremer oleo gmbh & co.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global green solvents & bio solvents market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of green solvents & bio solvents market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the green solvents & bio solvents market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the green solvents & bio solvents market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Green & Bio Solvents Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Aerogel Market

4.Global Green & Bio Solvents Market Analysis, by Type (USD Million, KT) 2015 – 2023

4.1 Bio-Alcohols

4.2 Bio-Glycols

4.3 Bio-Diols

4.4 Lactate Esters

4.5 D-Limonene

4.6 Methyl Soyate

4.7 Other Green & Bio Solvents

5.Global Green & Bio Solvents Market Analysis, by Application (USD Million, KT) 2015 – 2023

5.1 Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

5.2 Paints & Coatings

5.3 Adhesives

5.4 Printing Inks

5.5 Pharmaceuticals

5.6 Cosmetics

5.7 Other Applications

6.Global Green & Bio Solvents Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2015 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Green & Bio Solvents Market by Type (USD Million, KT)

6.1.2 North America Green & Bio Solvents Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

6.1.3 North America Green & Bio Solvents Market by Country (USD Million, KT)

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Green & Bio Solvents Market by Type (USD Million, KT)

6.2.2 Europe Green & Bio Solvents Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

6.2.3 Europe Green & Bio Solvents Market by Country (USD Million, KT)

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Green & Bio Solvents Market by Type (USD Million, KT)

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Green & Bio Solvents Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Green & Bio Solvents Market by Country (USD Million, KT)

6.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1 RoW Green & Bio Solvents Market by Type (USD Million, KT)

6.4.2 RoW Green & Bio Solvents Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

6.4.3 RoW Green & Bio Solvents Market by Country (USD Million, KT)

7.Company Profiles

7.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

7.2 BASF SE

7.3 Bioamber Inc.

7.4 Huntsman Corporation

7.5 E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co.

7.6 The Dow Chemical Company

7.7 Vertec Biosolvents Inc.

7.8 Florida Chemicals Company Inc.

7.9 Cargill, Inc.

7.10 Cremer Oleo Gmbh & Co Kg.

