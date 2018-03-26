Global Wood Activated Carbon Market: In-depth Evaluation and Growth Assessment Until the End of 2024

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Wood Activated Carbon Market” offers a clear insight about the “chemical” assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for “chemical” in the near future.

Wood activated carbon is manufactured by the steam activation process of wood products such as saw dust, wood chips, and wood flour. Activated carbon derived from wood has high porosity and defined internal structure. Furthermore, good mechanical strength and density are other important attributes of wood activated carbon. Thus, wood activated carbon is widely used as an adsorbent to treat polluted water and air.

The report analyzes the wood activated carbon market on the global, regional, and in major countries. The study provides forecast from 2016 to 2024 based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn).

The study offers a widespread view of the wood activated carbon market by dividing it into key application segments such as removal of impurities, gas adsorption, decolorization, and others. Application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends of the market demand. The global wood activated carbon market is further segmented in terms of key geographical regions. The regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for wood activated carbon in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report includes country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for application segments. Key countries such as the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, China, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, as well as ASEAN and GCC regions are included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual applications in all the regions and their respective countries.

The report encompasses detailed value chain analysis that provides an expansive view of the market. The analysis further provides detailed information about value addition at each stage of the value chain. The report covers major drivers and restraints of the global wood activated carbon market along with their influence on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, it includes the study of opportunities in the wood activated carbon market at the global level.

The report comprises Porter’s Five Forces Model to estimate the degree of competition in the global wood activated carbon market. The report also comprises qualitative description on market attractiveness analysis in two sub-sections. The first sub-section consists of applications of wood activated carbon that are analyzed based on their attractiveness, growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors. The second sub-section provides market attractiveness by analyzing key countries of each geographical region. The report also includes price trend analysis of raw materials such as saw dust, wood flour, wood pellets, and other pretreatment chemicals required during the manufacture of wood activated carbon.

Secondary research sources that have been typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to assemble this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of the research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in the validation and reinforcement of our secondary research findings. Primary research further aided in improving the overall expertise and market understanding of the analysis team.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Cabot Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Carbo Tech AC GmbH, Carbon Activated Corporation, CECA SA, Donau Chemie AG, Fujian Zhixing Activated Carbon Co, Ltd., Ingevity Corporation, Kuraray Chemical Corporation Ltd., Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd., Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC, and Zhejiang Xingda Activated Carbon Co., Ltd. Company profiles include fundamental pointers such as company overview, number of employees, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview.

This report segments the global wood activated carbon market as follows:

Wood Activated Carbon Market – Application Analysis

Gas adsorption

Removal of impurities

Decolorization

Others (Including recovery of organic solvents, etc.)

Wood Activated Carbon Market – Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

