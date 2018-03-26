Global Ambulance Services Market Precise Study on Factors, Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed Till 2019

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Ambulance Services Market “Offers a clear insight about the “Service and Utilities” assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for “Service and Utilities” in the near future.

The global ambulance services market is progressing at a CAGR of 8.30% from 2013 to 2019. The global ambulance services market was valued at US$17 bn in 2012. It is expected to reach US$29.78 billion by the end of 2019, as stated in the research report titled “Ambulance Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019”.

According to the explanation in the report, the global ambulance services market is driven by a combination of factors, which are a rising rate of accidents, improvement in reimbursement policies, a growing geriatric population, and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes.It is also explained in the report how the incorporation of new ambulance services, introduction of a better reimbursement scenario in the healthcare sector, and the increasing preference for home healthcare will positively influence the global ambulance services market in the coming years.

The report contains a segmented view of the global ambulance services market, which is created using the criteria of mode of transport, equipment, emergency type, and geography.According to mode of transport, the global ambulance services market is expected to grow substantially due to the high growth rate exhibited by the air transport ambulance services segment. The air ambulance segment is expect to show the fastest CAGR between 2013 and 2019, owing to a growing demand for medical tourism from developed nations, consisting of travel to countries such as Brazil, Thailand, and India for medical treatments. It is also backed by a high number of companies that have expanded and/or invested in air ambulance services due to its high revenue generation rate.

Emergency ambulances are expected to show a much higher growth rate compared to non-emergency ambulances, boosted by a growing demand for ambulance services with a faster response time and ready availability.The report reveals that in the segmentation by equipment, the global ambulance services market is led by advanced life support ambulance services, owing to a growing number of critical emergency cases.

In terms of geography, the global ambulance services market is led by North America and Europe, regions that jointly held over 80.0% of the market in 2012. Meanwhile, the report’s forecast period is expected to witness the rise of the Asia Pacific region as the fastest growing regional segment of the global ambulance services market, owing to a rapid rate of industrialization and growing infrastructural support for ambulance services, along with a growing number of medical incidents being reported and a growing number of elderly patients.

Key players in the global ambulance services market are Air Methods Corporation, Dutch Health BV, Envision Healthcare Corporation, Rural/Metro Corporation, London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, and Falck A/S.

Key segments of the Global Ambulance Services Market

Ambulance Services Market, by Mode of Transport

Ground Ambulance Service

Air Ambulance Service

Water Ambulance Service

Ambulance Services Market, by Equipment

Advance Life Support (ALS)

Basic Life Support (BLS)

Ambulance Services Market, by Emergency Type

Emergency

Non-emergency

Ambulance Services Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

