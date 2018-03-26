GemSeek launches MRlytics – a self-service market research analytics tool

GemSeek has introduced MRlytics, an advanced analytics tool for research professionals.

The tool MRlytics allows users to make their own simulations, investigate different scenarios and save their work to the cloud.

As part of the major MR tool are standard market research analytics features such as evaluation of potential product pricing, simulated scenarios of output data, marginal gain of market share for newly launched productс, effects of new product launches on the sales volume and a lot more interesting insights for market researchers.

The processes in MRlytics are based on the latest IT architecture, solutions and network technologies. A dynamic data science engine houses standard MR tools and value added tools, personal cloud space with a direct output download capabilities.

GemSeek is a research and analytics firm that is part of the Future Thinking Group – with offices in London, Oxford, Amsterdam, Sofia, and Dubai.

For more information, go to www.mrlytics.com.