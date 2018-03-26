Future of Monoethylene Glycol Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Monoethylene Glycol Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Monoethylene Glycol Market by grades (polyester grade, industrial grade, antifreeze grade and low conductivity grade), by applications (polyester resin, polyester fibers, antifreeze & coolants, chemical intermediates, heat transfer fluids) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Monoethylene Glycol Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Monoethylene Glycol Market.

Market insights

The global monoethylene glycol market was sized over USD 25 billion in 2015. The global monoethylene glycol market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 6.0% and 6.5% during 2017-2023. Increasing demand of mono ethylene glycol in end use industries such as consumer goods, construction, automotive, pharmaceutical, textiles and chemical remains the key factor driving the growth of global mono ethylene glycol market. In addition, increasing use of mono ethylene glycol in polyester fiber and polyethylene terephthalate is likely to drive the growth of market. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and changing lifestyle of consumers especially in emerging economies such as China, India, Mexico and Brazil has been driving the polyethylene terephthalate, one of the key materials used in packaging sector which in turn is projected to boost the global mono ethylene glycol market over the forecast period. Moreover, fluctuation in prices of raw materials and sustainability issues related to mono ethylene glycol are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Increasing popularity of bio based MEG and increasing R&D of ecofriendly alternatives that can help in removing the toxic nature of mono ethylene glycol are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Segments covered:

The report segments the monoethylene glycol market by grades and by applications. Monoethylene glycol market segmentation based on different grades include polyester grade, industrial grade, antifreeze grade and low conductivity grade. Moreover, the global monoethylene glycol market based on application is segmented into polyester resin, polyester fibers, antifreeze & coolants, chemical intermediates, heat transfer fluids and others.

Geographic coverage and analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Asia pacific was the largest market among the geographies due to consumption of nearly half of the global mono ethylene glycol. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR rate over the forecast period due to rapid growth of end use industries such as automobile, packaging, and textile in China, India and South Korea. Following the Asia Pacific Region, North America and Europe were also accounted to have a strong hold on global mono ethylene glycol market. Furthermore, these regions are expected to have a moderate growth rate over the forecast period owing to their serial recovery from the economic slowdown. Moreover, Latin America (covered in row region) is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and changing lifestyle of the consumers in Brazil and other countries.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Sabic, The Dow Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Reliance Industries Limited, Nan YA Plastics (Huizhou), Zhenhai Refining & Chemicals, BASF SE, Exxonmobil Corportion, Formosa Plastic Group, Akzonobel, Lyondellbasell, Meglobal and Honam Petrochemical Corporation.

Report highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of monoethylene glycol globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of monoethylene glycol.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the monoethylene glycol market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market strategies of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the monoethylene glycol market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

