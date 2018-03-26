Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market to reach a market size of $7 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market, published by KBV research, the Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Size was valued at $5 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $7 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period

The North America market dominated the Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during (2017 – 2023).

The Resting ECG market held the largest share in the Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Resting ECG market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during (2017 – 2023).

The 3-6 Lead ECG market dominated the Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by Lead Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period. The 12 Lead ECG market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.8% during (2017 – 2023).

The Hospitals & Clinics market dominated the Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Other End Users market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/electrocardiograph-ecg-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are Compumed, Bionet, Mindray Medical International Limited, General Electric (GE) (GE Healthcare), Koninklijke Philips N.V (Philips Healthcare), Schiller AG, Welch Allyn, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic, and Opto Circuits Limited.

Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Size Segmentation

By Product

Holter Monitors

Portable ECG Systems

Wireless ECG Systems

Resting ECG

Stress ECG

By Lead Type

Single Lead ECG

3-6 Lead ECG

12 Lead ECG

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Settings & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Other End Users

By Geography

North America Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Size

US Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Size

Canada Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Size

Mexico Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Size

Other NA Country Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Size

Europe Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

Germany Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

UK Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

France Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

Russia Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

Spain Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

Italy Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

Other EU Country Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

Asia Pacific Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

China Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

Japan Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

India Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

South Korea Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

Singapore Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

Malaysia Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

Other APAC Country Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

Brazil Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

Argentina Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

UAE Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

Saudi Arabia Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

South Africa Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

Nigeria Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

Other LAMEA Country Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

Companies Profiled

Compumed

Bionet

Mindray Medical International Limited

General Electric (GE) (GE Healthcare)

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Philips Healthcare)

Schiller AG

Welch Allyn

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Medtronic

Opto Circuits Limited

