Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market to reach a market size of $7 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market, published by KBV research, the Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Size was valued at $5 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $7 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period
The North America market dominated the Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during (2017 – 2023).
The Resting ECG market held the largest share in the Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Resting ECG market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during (2017 – 2023).
The 3-6 Lead ECG market dominated the Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by Lead Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period. The 12 Lead ECG market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.8% during (2017 – 2023).
The Hospitals & Clinics market dominated the Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Other End Users market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/electrocardiograph-ecg-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are Compumed, Bionet, Mindray Medical International Limited, General Electric (GE) (GE Healthcare), Koninklijke Philips N.V (Philips Healthcare), Schiller AG, Welch Allyn, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic, and Opto Circuits Limited.
Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Size Segmentation
By Product
Holter Monitors
Portable ECG Systems
Wireless ECG Systems
Resting ECG
Stress ECG
By Lead Type
Single Lead ECG
3-6 Lead ECG
12 Lead ECG
By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Home Settings & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Other End Users
By Geography
North America Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Size
US Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Size
Canada Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Size
Mexico Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Size
Other NA Country Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Size
Europe Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
Germany Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
UK Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
France Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
Russia Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
Spain Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
Italy Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
Other EU Country Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
Asia Pacific Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
China Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
Japan Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
India Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
South Korea Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
Singapore Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
Malaysia Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
Other APAC Country Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
Brazil Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
Argentina Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
UAE Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
Saudi Arabia Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
South Africa Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
Nigeria Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
Other LAMEA Country Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market
Companies Profiled
Compumed
Bionet
Mindray Medical International Limited
General Electric (GE) (GE Healthcare)
Koninklijke Philips N.V (Philips Healthcare)
Schiller AG
Welch Allyn
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Medtronic
Opto Circuits Limited
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Size
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market (2017-2023)
Europe Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market (2017-2023)
Asia Pacific Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market (2017-2023)
LAMEA Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market (2017-2023)