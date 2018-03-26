Digital Marketers India Launched Hire PPC Expert Model

The director of Digital Marketers India launched their “Hire PPC Expert” services. Its clients can hire PPC experts from this PPC agency in India based on their suitable hiring model. The hired PPC marketing expert will be Google and Bing certified who will effectively set up the paid marketing campaigns for different search engines. Furthermore, the PPC managers of the company have smooth hands on paid campaigns of social media.

On this occasion, Ash Vyas, Director of this PPC Company shared, “Paid advertising is great to get the best returns quickly. You don’t need to wait at all to get results, unlike SEO where you need to wait for a month or more to get expected results. Thus, the Paid advertising must be used by the businesses that need quick results. “

“Many people misunderstand paid advertising as just adding keywords and ads and you are good to go into search engines or just click on “Boost” in Social media posts and you are good to go. If it was so easy then Google might not be taking the strict test to certify people with “Google Adwords Certified Professional” accreditation. Setting up and running PPC marketing campaigns need a thorough understanding of different features. Also, the PPC marketing experts need to keep close eyes on campaigns to assure you are in a better position and not losing the game. The companies may not have required expertise or time to run successful paid advertising campaigns. To help them. we have launched ‘Hire PPC Expert’ service.”, added Ash Vyas, Director, Digital Marketers India.

This full-service digital marketing agency offers three different hiring models for hiring a PPC marketing expert, which are listed below:

• Full time (160 hours /month)

• Part-time (80 hours / month)

• Hourly (custom hours)

The company also provides different models to hire different level of PPC experts such as,

• PPC Expert

• PPC Manager

• Sr. PPC Professional

Based on the requirement, the companies can hire a PPC marketing executive to manage the paid advertising campaigns in social media or search engines.

According to the shared details, the PPC experts of the company can set up and manage paid marketing campaigns on following channels:

• Google Adwords

• Bing Adwords

• Facebook

• LinkedIn

• Twitter

• Instagram

• And more

The hired PPC expert would manage all campaigns for the client company, regardless of size and budget. This will help companies get maximum benefits and returns from the hired PPC expert. The companies can hire one or more PPC marketing experts based on their need.

The company has added a separate webpage to showcase its “Hire PPC Expert” service details. Please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/hire-ppc-expert/ to get more details.