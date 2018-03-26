Connected Logistics Market to reach a market size of $26.4 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Connected Logistics Market, published by KBV research, the Global Connected Logistics Market size is expected to reach $26.4 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Connected Logistics Sensor Nodes Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 7.7 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global RFID Tags Market. Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during (2017 – 2023).

The Wi-Fi market holds the largest market share in Global Connected Logistics Market by Technology in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period. The Bluetooth market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Satellite market would garner market size of $4,761.4 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/connected-logistics-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Connected Logistics Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of SAP SE, AT&T, Inc., PTC, Inc. (ThingWorx), SecureRF, Cisco Systems, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, IBM Corporation, Lawson Software, Inc. (GT Nexus), Eurotech S.p.A., and Oracle Corporation.

