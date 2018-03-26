Chatbots Market – Invention Analysis, Size, Share, Evolution, Styles & Prediction 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Chatbots Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Chatbots Market by type (web-based, standalone and messenger-based/third party), product (marketing, human intelligence, artificial intelligence), application (bots for social media, marketing, service, payments), end use (small, medium, large enterprises) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Chatbots Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Chatbots Market. According to the report the Global Chatbots Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.5% in terms of value over the period of 2018-2024. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segment Covered

The report on global chatbots market covers segments such as type, product, application and end use. On the basis of type the global chatbots market is categorized into web-based, standalone and messenger-based/third party. On the basis of product the global chatbots market is categorized into marketing, human intelligence and artificial intelligence. On the basis of application the global chatbots market is categorized into bots for social media, bots for marketing, bots for service, bots for payments/order processing and others. On the basis of end use the global chatbots market is categorized into small enterprises, medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global chatbots market such as Next It Corporation, 24/7 Customer, Inc, IBM Corporation, Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd., Egain Corporation, Artificial Solutions, Nuance Communications, Inc, Speaktoit, Inc, CX Company and Codebaby (Idavatars), Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global chatbots market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of chatbots market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the chatbots market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the chatbots market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.



