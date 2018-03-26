Biostimulants Market Analysis, Size, Share, Future Demand, Leading Players and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Global Biostimulants market Information- with respect to Type (Natural and Synthetic), Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Row Crops, Turfs & Ornaments and others), Application (Seed Treatment, Foliar Treatment, Soil Treatment), Active Ingredient (Acid Based, Extracts, and others), Acid Based Ingredients (Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Amino Acid), Extract Based Ingredients (Microbial, Plant, Seaweed) and Country – Forecast to 2023

A plant biostimulant is biological substance or extracts used as plant supplements with the aim to enhance nutrition efficiency, abiotic stress tolerance and others, regardless of its nutrients content. Furthermore, plant biostimulants also designate commercial products containing mixtures of such substances and/or microorganisms.

The quality of soil will be crucial factor crop health and crop productivity. Use of biostimulants impart additional nutrients or growth factors that are crucial in altering soil and plant metabolic activities in order to improve crop growth and yield. Biostimulants are used to restore degraded soils by regulating soil pH and help in soil management. Rising awareness organic farming and negative side effects due to use of chemical fertilizers will drive the market growth from 2017 to 2023. Globally the market for biostimulants is estimated to grow at the rate of about 11.09% from 2017 to 2023.

Regional Analysis:

The global biostimulants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these Europe region dominates the market and will grow at a CAGR of 11.22%. Asia-pacific will be the fastest growing region in the biostimulants market and high growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Latin American countries, offers ample opportunities for expansion to major players. The rising demand for organic and clean label food & beverages in growing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America, especially in China and India will be the crucial factor underlining the market growth.

Industry Segments:

Biostimulants market by type has been segmented into natural and synthetic, natural biostimulant will dominate the market as the demand for organic and clean label food product has increased in the recent years. On the basis of crop type, market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, row crops, turfs & ornaments and others, row crop will dominate the market and will grow at a CAGR of 10.9%. On basis of application, market is segmented into seed treatment, foliar treatment, soil treatment. On basis of active ingredients, market is segmented into acid based, extracts, and others, extract based biostimulants will be highest growing segment during the forecast period. On basis of acid based ingredients, market is segmented into humic acid, fulvic acid, amino acid. On basis of extract based ingredients, market is segmented into microbial, plant, seaweed.

Major Key Players:

The leading market players in the Global biostimulants market primarily are BASF SE (Germany), Sapec Group (Trade Corporation International) (Spain), Arysta Life Science Limited (Japan), Isagro S.P.A (Italy), Valagro S.P.A (Italy), Koppert B.V (The Netherlands), Italpollina (Italy)

Key Findings:

Natural Biostimulants is projected to dominate the market and will grow at a CAGR of 11.1%

Foliar treatment will dominate the market and grow at a CAGR of 10.4%

Europe will continue to dominate the Global biostimulant market followed by Asia Pacific during forecast period

Acid based dominated the active ingredient market and humic acid dominated acid active ingredient market.

Regional and Country Analysis of Biostimulants Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2023 Market

The Reports also Cover Regional and Country Level Analysis:

