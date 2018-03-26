Audio Codec Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Audio Codec Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Audio Codec Market by channel type (mono-codec, stereo, multi-channel codec), component (hardware, software), compression type (lossless, lossy compression, non-compression), application (headphone, headset, wearable device, desktop, laptop, mobile phone, tablet, television, gaming console) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Audio Codec Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Audio Codec Market. According to the report the Global Audio Codec Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% in terms of value over the period of 2018-2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global audio codec market covers segments such as channel type, component, compression type and application. The channel type segments include mono-codec, stereo codec, and multi-channel codec. On the basis of component the global audio codec market is categorized into hardware and software. Furthermore, on the basis of compression type the audio codec market is segmented as lossless compression, lossy compression and non-compression. On the basis of application the audio codec market is segmented as headphone, headset, and wearable device, desktop and laptop, mobile phone and tablet, television and gaming console, music & media device and home theatre, automotive infotainment and other.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global audio codec market such as, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Stmicroelectronics N.V., Technicolor SA, Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Fraunhofer IIS, Qualcomm Inc., Xiph.Org, Analog Devices, Inc., Cirrus Logic, Inc., and Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global audio codec market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of audio codec market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the audio codec market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the audio codec market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Click the Below Full Report Link

