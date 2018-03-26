Amazon Prime Music continues to boost its multi-lingual catalogue with Lahari Music, a leading Telugu label

MUMBAI – March 26, 2018- Amazon Prime Music announced the launch of Lahari Music on its streaming service adding more than 25,000 tracks to its growing global catalogue of tens of millions of songs. Recently launched as a Prime benefit at no additional cost, Amazon Prime Music will stream popular hits from blockbusters like Baahubali, Khaidi No 150, Janatha Garage, Jai Lava Kusa, and more across Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada Languages, in addition to the highly anticipated new Telugu releases like Rangastalam and Bharat Ane Nenu.

“With the addition of Lahari Music’s super hit catalogue, Amazon Prime Music customers will be able to enjoy one of the largest selections of new film soundtracks, classic hits and non-film music across the languages of Telegu, Tamil and Kannada. Prime members can now enjoy all this music ad-free, with unlimited offline downloads on their mobile devices, at no additional cost”, said Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Music India.

“We are excited to work with Amazon Prime Music to make our rich musical catalog and forthcoming releases spanning the genres of Film, Devotional & Folk available to customers across the country. We are especially excited about the simplicity and ease of use of voice controlling music using Alexa on Mobile and how it makes our entire catalog accessible without any friction”, said G Manoharan, Managing Partner, Lahari Recording Company.

Lahari is a beehive of musical content across all genres and languages. Composers like Ilaiyaraaja, A. R. Rahman, Deva, Sirpi, Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), Keeravani, Hamsalekha, Gurukiran, V. Manohar and many more; Singers like Padmabhushana Dr. Rajkumar, K. J. Yesudas, S. P. Balasubramaniam, Mano, P. Susheela, S. Janaki, Chithra, Manjula Gururaj and many others have contributed to Lahari’s collections. The poetries of Padmasri Nadoja, K. S. Nissar Ahmed, Gnanapeeta Award winner’s Sri. D. R. Bendre, Sri K. V. Puttappa (Kuvempu) and Sri D. V. Gundappa, Dr. Chandrashekar Kambara,Veturi, Sri G. S. Shivarudrappa, Dr. N. S. Lakshminarayana Bhatta, Dr. Doddarange Gowda– among others have added to the diverse flavors of Lahari Music.

