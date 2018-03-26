Euro Primary Care 2018 invites all the attendees, presenters, and exhibitors from all over the world to Madrid, Spain. We are pleased to invite you all to attend and register for the “8th Edition of International Conference on Family Medicine & Primary Care” which is going to be held during Madrid, Spain from December 13-14, 2018. The organizing committee is all set for an exciting and educational conference program including plenary lectures, symposia, workshops, poster presentations and several programs for participants from all over the world. We invite you to join us at the Euro Primary Care 2018, where you will be sure to have an important involvement with researchers from around the globe for the worldview of Primary Care. Euro Primary Care 2018 Organising Committee looks forward for your presence in Madrid, Spain.