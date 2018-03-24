Send birthday cake and flowers to your loved ones today!

Are you searching for the perfect gift for your loved ones? We all know just how hard it can be to choose the right gift for the right occasion. Whether you are looking for a birthday gift for your partner or an anniversary gift for your parents, Florist Xpress offers a huge range of meaningful and special gifts just for you. With our online gift delivery service, you can sit right at home, choose the perfect gift for your friends and family, and get it delivered to their doorstep. You can send birthday cake and flowers, cute teddy bears, decadent chocolates, and so much more.

Are you in a long-distance relationship? You might not be present for some special occasions but it does not mean that you cannot make it special for your partner. Florist Xpress offers you the opportunity to celebrate any special occasions even from miles apart. You can send flowers and chocolate, celebratory cake, and even some cute and romantic decorative pieces to tell make your partner feel pampered and special. Our online cake delivery will help you send a delicious, decadent, and rich cake for your loved one’s birthday, anniversary, or more.

If you have forgotten to buy a present for your friends, family, or acquaintance, do not worry. We also offer same-day delivery for birthday cakes and flowers, chocolates, and all our other gift items. You can place the order before 5 P.M. and your gift will be delivered to your loved one on the very same day. If you want to surprise your partner with something special, we also offer midnight gifts delivery to more than 150 cities across India. You can avail our online cake delivery and send it to them just as the clock strikes 12.

Just visit us at https://floristxpress.com/and place your order of flowers and chocolate today!

Name: Florist Xpress

Address: CD – 67 , Sector 1 , Salt Lake City

City: Kolkata

State: West Bengal

Postal Coade: 700064

Call: +91-8100-8122-44

Email: support@floristxpress.com

Website: https://floristxpress.com/