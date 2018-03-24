Newly released article on #MeToo makes cover of The Women’s Journal March 2018, Women’s Month

Judy Ryan has been a leading subject matter expert for decades and she is once again responsible for a cover story; this one about the #MeToo phenomenon (pages 11-13 in The Women’s Journal) with important points to consider now that this long-buried topic has surfaced.

Lucy Knapp, publisher of The St. Louis and St. Charles Women’s Journals had this to say about Judy’s latest essay (page 8), “In her long-form essay, “Unwrapping Sexual Harassment and Abuse,” Judy Ryan explores the #MeToo phenomenon. Her article differs from most of the mainstream press attention to the topic in that she does not seek to demonize men or portray women as merely helpless victims with no agency. She looks deeply into a culture that ignores and sometimes encourages disrespect towards women. She looks at power dynamics, shame, and apathy. She looks at a system that discourages authenticity: one that denies authentic masculinity and femininity and denies authentic communication between all people.”

Judy Ryan has been owner of LifeWork Systems, an award-winning training and consulting company specializing in culture transformation practices since 2002. Judy is the author of What’s the Deal With Workplace Culture Change? (published by PeopleTested Media in October 2015), a columnist on Emotional Intelligence in The Women’s Journals nationally since 2005, a columnist on The Extraordinary Workplace in the St. Louis Small Business Monthly since 2012.

She is also a consultant, trainer, coach, and keynote presenter, with guest appearances on TV and radio. She is responsible for creating a fully scalable, digital platform and support processes for distributing skills to all people within an organization for greater emotional intelligence, as it is highly needed in this period of globalization and digital transformation, when many people are seeking to successfully navigate 21st century techno-human ecosystems.

Judy Ryan’s purpose is to create a world in which all people love their lives. She and her team translate theory into actionable, concrete realities. She provides a new language that relies on intuition, pushes past shame and allows everyone to step into a powerful future.

