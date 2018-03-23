StrainRx Joins Forces With KUSHSTOCK To Power 5th Cannabis Cup

StrainRx will join forces with KUSHSTOCK for their 5th Cannabis Competition, to be held March 31st, 2018 in San Bernadino, CA. The cannabis technology platform will enhance the overall experience for the judges and ensure the integrity of the voting process.

Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA – StrainRx, a cannabis intelligence platform based in Los Angeles, California has been selected to oversee the judging experience of the 5th KUSHSTOCK Festival, to be held on Saturday, March 31st, 2018 at the NOS Center in Can Bernadino, CA. In 2017, the 4th KUSHSTOCK event drew in excess of 50,000 people and featured performances by the year’s top musicians and artists. As an independent and unbiased 3rd party, StrainRx will power the contest and enhance the overall experience for the judges, ensuring the integrity of the collected information, which will be mission critical.

StrainRx allows users to identify and locate optimal cannabis strains for their unique needs. To ensure accuracy and validity, a standardized, double-blind basis for collecting judges’ votes will be used. The results will be disclosed to KushStock shortly after the conclusion of the event to announce the winners.

StrainRx will utilize the judges’ comments and votes to synthesize genuine, reliable, and informative strain profiles. This will enable consumers to discover what to expect from each individual strain entered in the KUSHSTOCK competition. This information can be referenced by consumers long after the competition will be completed.

Judges will cast votes for competitors across 7 categories: Flower, Concentrates, Edibles, Vape Cartridges, Topicals, CBD’s and Best Product. With legalization of recreational cannabis in California at the start of 2018, demand for quality products has increased tremendously. “I expect this to be the greatest, most popular event that KUSHSTOCK has seen yet,” said Alec Perelman, founder of StrainRx. “We’re excited to be partnering up during this remarkable time.”

General admission to KUSHSTOCK is free for guests ages 18+, but space is limited. Those interested in attending will need to secure their tickets ahead of the event.

