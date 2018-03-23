Hiring an In-Home Caregiver for an Aging Parent

It is important to review your aging parent’s needs from time to time to ensure s/he is getting appropriate care and assistance.

To begin with, you can check the following –

• Has your parent experienced any physical or cognitive decline in the past few months?

• Is s/he able to keep up with daily chores and tasks around the house?

• Do you often find their house disorganized and cluttered?

• Does s/he seem to be ignoring personal hygiene?

• Does s/he avoid socializing compared to earlier?

• Do you see signs of inability to manage things independently, such as an empty fridge, piled up dishes in the sink or loads of laundry unwashed?

These are just a few of the concerns that hiring an in-home caregiver can help you with. In-home nursing care and caregiving brings several unique advantages that other care options don’t.

Undivided Attention

An in-home caregiver will provide your aging loved one with undivided attention and focused assistance. The caregiver can come for a specific number of hours a day or week, depending on your loved one’s needs and preferences.

Seniors may need help with chronic disease management, nursing care, diet and medication monitoring and assistance, or a night time tuck in. A caregiver may also be a senior’s vital source of companionship. Services can be customized to meet individual needs and can be adjusted as needs change.

Reduced Family Caregiver Stress

It is common for family caregivers to feel stressed, even burned out, due to the constant pressures of caregiving for an aging parent. You cannot be everywhere at once.

An in-home medical and non-medical care provider can reduce your stress by taking some responsibilities off your plate. Professional caregivers can also be another set of eyes watching out for your loved one. This can enable you to make better decisions and arrange an appropriate level of care.

Training and Experience

In-home caregivers and skilled nurses are trained and experienced in caregiving and working with seniors. They understand the challenges that seniors face and how to deal with them. Caregivers also know how to assist seniors in living as independently as possible while receiving care.

Seniors Age in Place

Many seniors don’t want to move to a nursing home or an assisted living facility. They want to age gracefully in the comfort and familiarity of hoe, independently, as long as possible. In-home care can provide just the right kind of support your aging parent(s) need.

