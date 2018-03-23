African Sermon Safaris Introduces 5-day Lake Nakuru and Masai Mara Safari

African Sermon Safaris are excited to introduce their 5 day lake Nakuru and Masai Mara Safari Tour. Traveling to Kenya and incorporating the two most unique wildlife parks in a tour allows tourists to experience local culture first hand, interact with all kinds of wildlife, and make memories that they won’t ever forget.

Combining these two unique wildlife parks within 5 days is fascinating, and safari goers will see the big 5, as well as pink flamingos. This is one of the most popular short tours in Kenya, and with good reason.

Why Take The 5 Day Lake Nakuru and Masai Mara Safari

You will be able to explore the Masai Mara famous for it’s big 5 – leopard, lion, rhino, elephant, and buffalo. There are also thousands of wildebeest, zebra, and gazelle in the big migration july-october. You will be able to marvel at the alkaline Lake Nakuru in the Great Rift Valley with Flamingo lined shores, and enjoy a number of benefits on top of this. They include:

– Flexibility and personalized service

– Meal plan including breakfast, lunch, and dinner

– Full board accommodation

– Bottled water on safari

– An English speaking guide

Why Take A Tour With African Sermon Safaris

African Sermon Safaris is one of the leading local Kenya safari tour operators, specializing in wildlife safari, beach holidays, and climbing mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Kenya.

Tours can be customized and tailor made to suit the group or person, and the main goal of African Sermon Safaris is to create happy and satisfied clients by creating a memorable experience.

The tours observe a strict code of conduct and vow to remain honest and professional at all times, as well as provide tourists with high quality service, safety, value, and comfort at all times.

These low impact, environmentally sensitive operations aim to to maximize the satisfaction of visitors while giving due respect to local people and their culture, not to mention the landscape. With over 12 years experience, the team have a wealth of knowledge and can provide tours to those with a high or low budget.

Advantages Of Choosing African Sermon Safaris

– Excellent customer service

– Customizable private safari itineraries

– Unique experiences

– Kenyan based operator for in depth knowledge

– Active members of Kenya Association Tour of Operators

