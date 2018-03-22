Walther Trowal: New Rotamat coater for small batches

At the PaintExpo 2018 Walther Trowal introduces the new Rotamat R 60 for coating mass-produced small parts. It allows the effective processing of small batches of, among others, metal parts with relatively high bulk weights. Even though specifically designed for small batches, the R 60 coater offers all the functional features of its larger “siblings”.

With the new Rotamat R 60 Walther Trowal is rounding off its equipment range for coating mass produced bulk parts down to very small batches. For the very first time it is now possible to effectively coat small part volumes of up to 15 liters (4 gallons).

With a drum diameter of only 600 mm (24″) this coater is ideally suited for processing small part batches like, for example, in the aerospace industry, where batch sizes rarely exceed 50 l (13 gallons). Of course, this also includes metallic work pieces with high bulk weights, which might get damaged in larger drums through the intensive part-on-part contact. These include spikes for snow tires, bullets and balancing weights.

Frank Siegel, the sales manager for “coating technologies” at Walther Trowal can now offer the right machine for practically any coating application: “We have many customers who must coat small part batches but do not want to give up the high quality standard we achieve with our Rotamat models R 80 and R 90. With the new R 60 coater you can now effectively process small part batches without having to invest in a larger machine”.

The Walther Trowal R 60 Rotamat coater, introduced at the PaintExpo 2018 includes all the proven design features of the larger machines like the supply and exhaust air handling system, the explosion-proof LED lighting of the drum interior and the drum drive shaft mounting.

Technical details

Precise control of the supply air temperature

The temperature of the supply air is measured directly at the entry point into the drum. This is considerably more precise than the previous measuring point, where the sensor was placed at the exit of the heating unit. The result: A much more accurate control of the air temperature in the drum.

Eco-friendly operation

Like the larger models, the Rotamat R 60 incorporates a 4-stage exhaust air filtering system with a paper labyrinth filter, a filter mat and two bag filters.

Low energy consumption

Walther Trowal sized the heating unit to reflect the smaller drum diameter. This resulted in a considerably lower heat input. Depending on the physical properties of the work pieces the R 60 Rotamat can be equipped with a PID or step control of the heating unit. The result: The customers can now use coating materials, which cannot exceed or fall below certain temperatures.

Suitable for high solvent concentrations

The supply air volume in the new R 60 coater is measured with a Pitot tube. This allows the precise calculation of the solvent concentration and facilitates the certification of the machine for a high solvent throughput. This is very important for special applications like, for example, the coating of parts with an adhesion primer.

Walther Trowal at the PaintExpo 2018

17. to 20. April 2018 | Karlsruhe/Germany

Hall 2, Stand 2310