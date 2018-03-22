Cerveza XTECA To Be Showcased At The 2018 Sabor Latino Food Beer & Wine Fest

San Diego, CA – Celebrate Latino flavors and culture on March 17th, 2018, 1:00-5:00pm! The 3rd Annual Sabor Latino – Food, Beer and Wine Festival at Fashion Valley Mall – River Plaza attendees will enjoy food tastings inspired by celebrated Latino chefs, as well as beer and wine tastings provided by some of the best craft breweries & wineries from San Diego and Baja California! Sabor Latino will showcase only the best in local breweries, wineries and chefs, from both sides of the border:

FEATURED BREW: Cerveza Xteca

“Cerveza Xteca is excited to participate at the Sabor Latino Festival and looks forward to attendees having the ability to pair our beer with some of the regions top chefs and taste makers” said Fred Sotelo, co-founder of Cerveza Xteca

FEATURED CHEFS | RESTAURANTS:

Mario Medina | Main Course

Emmanuel Piqueras | Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria

Martin San Roman | Dobson’s

Jorge Fuentes | MG Beyer Seafood by the Park

Stevan Novoa | NV Personal Dining

Hugo Miranda | Sonoma Grill

Jonathan Perez | Macheen

Daniella de la Puente | La Cocina Secreta

Omar Reyes | Taller d’ las Costillas

Hector Casanova | Casanova Fish Tacos

Anavel Olmedo | Kokis Olmedo La Tamalería

Francisco Perez | Aquí es Texcoco

Jorge Cueva | King and Queen Cantina

Jorge Gonzalez | Calypso Café

Mario Romero | Old Town BBQ

Tacos El Rorro, 59th and Lex, & Zodiac

Reina Pepiada Venezuelan Food

LIVE MUSIC by Tropa Magica / Thee Commons, fresh off their stint at Coachella and just recently, Tropicalia Music Festival! Special performances by DJ Rogelio Arenas and DJ Santamaria. “Best Dish” contest judges include: Flor Franko, Felipe Raul Lopez-Torres, Frans Van der Lee, Josue Castro, Marco Ochoa, and Scott Koenig.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO CRAFT BEVERAGE COMPANY

In 2015, Fred Sotelo, Mario Lopez, and Xavier The X-Man® taking cues from a long history of Mexican American culture, set out to build SD Craft Beverage Co a craft brand creator. Their main goal for Cerveza XTECA is to brew the best Original Mexican American Lager. After asking the initial question, “why isn’t there a beer we all like?” They set out to do just that and with over three years of R&D including countless brewing sessions, tastings and testing, finally creating the ultimate recipe for Cerveza XTECA™ a true Mexican American Lager born in San Diego, CA. Cerveza XTECA was conceived and brewed in the spirit of a GREAT beer, a smooth lager to be shared and enjoyed with friends and loved ones in the best joints to eat in Southern California.

Related links: www.cervezaxteca.com Instagram: CervezaXteca facebook.com/xteca

Cerveza Xteca™ is a wholly owned brand of SD Craft Beverage Co distributed by Tolteca Corp/SD Craft Beer Distributors.

GENERAL CONTACT INFORMATION

Fred Sotelo, co-founder & CEO

fred@cervezaxteca.com

(619) 832-1970