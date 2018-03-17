Women Deployment at Toll Plazas all over India-NHAI’s Recent Initiative to Empower Women

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the International Women’s day created history by deploying all-women Toll collecting staff at around 100 Toll Plazas. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways have been planning to make this initiative successful and accordingly, it accomplished.

In its first phase of implementation, around hundred Toll Plazas were selected. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a statement earlier saying that at least one Toll Plaza from each state and Union Territory will be selected to implement this initiative and accordingly the selection of Toll Plazas ensured a fair representation of each state and Union Territory.

This initiative from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is first of its kind and can be considered as a morale booster for the women workforce. It is complementing the other programs and initiatives launched by the Government of India like “Standup India” and “Beti Bachao Beti Padao” which are designed for and centered at women development and empowerment.

Through this initiative, NHAI has sent positive signals to the female workforce across India that women alone can operate a Toll Plaza. This initiative also reflects the NHAI’s commitment towards women empowerment. “This initiative will be implemented by the NHAI at all the NHAI operated Toll Plazas within the next three months if everything goes according to the plan,” said the Ministry in a statement.

This initiative has the potential to boost the confidence among women on the NHAI and attract women to take part in the NHAI’s developmental works. With this kind of initiatives, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is aiming to create inclusive workspaces where women and men together create a competitive work ecosystem.

The Highways development division of NHAI has been looking after the maintenance of Toll Plazas and it implemented this initiative on the women’s day, which was a major success. In the future, this initiative will become a model for other departments and ministries of the Government of India (GOI). So, the commuters of National Highways will experience a different environment at Toll Plazas henceforth.

For more details http://www.nhai.gov.in/