Try Myers’ Cocktail In Las Vegas To Treat Aging Skin, Stress And Other Related Problems

Las Vegas, NV ( webnewswire.com ) March 17, 2018 – The Myers’ Cocktail includes Vitamin C, six different B vitamins and minerals like magnesium. Together, they help to fight stress, fatigue, skin/hair changes and other symptoms of antioxidant deficiency. The Las Vegas-based urgent care center, Vita Heaven now offers a wide range of IV based treatments, including Myers’ Cocktail within the comfort of a patient’s home or hotel room.

“The diets of more than 90% of Americans are failing to provide the Estimated Average Requirement for one or more vitamins and minerals1. Poor dietary choices and hectic lifestyles are some of the common reasons for oxidative stress. And for those visiting Las Vegas, alcohol hangover too becomes a common cause,” says a spokesperson for Vita Heaven.

In addition to the basic cocktail of vitamins and mineral, Vita Heaven also includes intravenous antioxidants such as glutathione, taurine, alpha lipoic acid for added effect. The concoction can also be tailored to meet individual needs. For example, patients diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease or those who have recently undergone gastric bypass surgery may need more B vitamins whereas patients seeking relief from a migraine will need more magnesium.

The Myers’ Cocktail can also be used for relief from a wide range of problems, including fibromyalgia and asthma, and autoimmune disorders. “We administer hundreds of IVs in a single day to treat a wide range of issues ranging from chronic stress to anti-aging and hangover. In fact, weekends are especially busy because of the weekend travelers who’re feeling a little rundown and fuzzy because of all the alcohol in their system,” adds the spokesperson. The Las Vegas Urgent Care Center, claims to offer relief from hangover symptoms in less than thirty minutes.

About Vita Heaven:

Vita Heaven is an urgent care center offering a wide range of IV based treatments, including Myers’ Cocktail in Las Vegas. The center is managed by Dr. Jason Burke, an expert in IV Vitamin Therapy and his team of registered medical practitioners.

To learn more, visit https://vitaheaven.net

