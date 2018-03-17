Thermodyne Foodservice Products, Inc. to Present at RestaurantPoint West, March 18-21 in Phoenix, AZ.

Thermodyne Foodservice Products, Inc. is pleased to announce that Director of Sales, John Benner, will be in attendance for RestaurantPoint West. The event takes place March 18-21 in Phoenix, Arizona inside the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa.

RestaurantPoint West is an event that is designed to bring together chain restaurant executives and supplier executives for one-on-one meetings and private presentations. The goal of RestaurantPoint West is to develop and strengthen relationships in a casual and fun environment. This year’s theme is “Innovating the Restaurant Experience through Design, Construction, and Facilities.

About Thermodyne Foodservice Products: Founded in 1987, Thermodyne Food Service Products, Inc. specializes in the manufacturing of both countertop and full-sized slow cook and hold ovens. Each unit features Thermodyne’s patented Fluid Shelf Technology, in which low-temperature heat is transferred throughout each shelf rather than through the air. This not only ensures food quality and safety but also allows food products to be held for extended periods. Contact us today to find out about the incredible flexibility and serving capabilities made possible by Fluid Shelf Technology. For more information, call 888-310-7352 or visit www.tdyne.com.

