Thermodyne Foodservice Products, Inc. to Exhibit at the 2018 NACUFS Continental-Pacific Conference March 20-22 in Salt Lake City, UT.

Fort Wayne, IN – Thermodyne Foodservice Products, Inc. (http://www.tdyne.com/) announces that company representative Corey Johnson will be demonstrating at the 2018 NACUFS Continental-Pacific Conference. The three-day event takes place at the Hilton Salt Lake City Center in Salt Lake City, UT and runs from March 20-22. To learn more about how Thermodyne can improve your food quality visit booth 320.

Throughout the NACUFS Continental-Pacific Conference, the Thermodyne representative will be providing product demonstrations with units onsite. Thermodyne manufactures countertop and full-sized slow cook and hold ovens as well as commercial steamer cabinets, steam tables, steam griddles, cook-chill equipment and holding cabinets. Models that will be on hand include the 742HW and the Prime Minister.

About Thermodyne Foodservice Products: Founded in 1987, Thermodyne Food Service Products, Inc. specializes in the manufacturing of both countertop and full-sized slow cook and hold ovens. Each unit features Thermodyne’s patented Fluid Shelf Technology, in which low-temperature heat is transferred throughout each shelf rather than through the air. This not only ensures food quality and safety but also allows food products to be held for extended periods. Contact us today to find out about the incredible flexibility and serving capabilities made possible by Fluid Shelf Technology. For more information, call 888-310-7352, visit www.tdyne.com, or stop by booth 320.

Thermodyne Foodservice Products, Inc.

888-310-7352

Email: fluidshelf ( @ ) tdyne dot com

Website: www.tdyne.com

