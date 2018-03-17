Revenues over US$ 150 Mn will be Accounted by Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics Market by 2027

According to the latest market report published by Future Market Insights, titled ‘Global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics Market: Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2027)’, the global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period 2017–2027.

The global exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market is expected to increase at a CAGR of over 23.1% and reach US$ 152.88 Mn in revenues in 2027. Latin America and APEJ has collectively accounted for virtually 19.5% revenue share of the exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market in 2016. The demand for exosomal diagnosis and therapies will continue to grow, as the increasing production of drugs with diagnostic assays for chronic diseases such as cancer, immune diseases, neurodegenerative disorders etc. The development of alternative techniques for detection of chronic diseases, pharma access to instruments for exosome-specific protein analysis and superiority of exosome over ctDNA and CTC are few factors which are expected to contribute to global demand. Asia Pacific and MEA regions are the highest population regions. The hastily emerging health care infrastructure and growing medical tourism in these regions is projected to play a significant role in driving the growth of global exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market.

Increasing demand for premium, exosome diagnosis and therapies from end users, such as hospitals, cancer institutes, diagnostics centers and others for better output and performance will introduce new-fangled opportunities for using exosome diagnosis and therapies over the long run and drive the growth of the global exosome diagnosis and therapies market. Diagnostic centers helps in enhancing the throughput at incredible rapidity and with defined motion and consistency in report generation. The increasing production of drugs with diagnostic assays for chronic diseases such as cancer, immune diseases and neurodegenerative disorders in the exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market and constantly growing list of cancer biomarkers are few factors which can upsurge the demand for exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market.

Reagents & kits segment will remain the largest segment by the product type, accounted for over 44.6% revenue share of the market in 2016. The second largest segment instrument is also anticipated to register a significant growth over the forecast period followed by software segment.

Diagnostics segment will remain the largest segment by the application, accounted for over 76.5% revenue share of the market in 2016 with 20.4% CAGR. The other largest market is therapeutics, which is accounted for over 23.5% revenue share in 2016, which is also anticipated to register a significant growth.

Diagnostic centers segment will contribute the second largest segment by the end user, accounted for over 29.8% revenue share of the market in 2016 which is expected to accounted 43.6% revenue share of the market in 2017. The increasing demand for exosome diagnosis and therapies at end users such as hospitals, cancer institutes, diagnostics centers and others are also anticipated to register a significant growth over the forecast period.

The developing medical industry in respect to advanced infrastructure and increasing production of various drugs and diagnostic assay in the developing countries from the APEJ such as China and India, will continue to have a positive impact on exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market in APEJ. The constantly growing list of cancer biomarkers and an increasing adoption of biomarkers in life science R&D will helps to boost the market growth. An ease-of-use and economic convenience in the North America and Western Europe is anticipated to boost the growth of the exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market over a forecast period. The rise in discretionary funding for the research and development activities for the advanced and cost effective medical devices and integration services will also drive the market in the North America and Western Europe. The MEA is at a nascent stage to the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., NanoSomix, Inc., NX PHARMAGEN, Malvern Instruments Ltd., Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., Exosome Diagnostics, Inc., Exiqon A/S (Aethlon Medical, Inc.), System Biosciences, Inc., Aegle Therapeutics, AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited and Miltenyi Biotec are some of the key players in the global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics Market.

Companies in the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market are focusing on strategic alliances such as strategic agreements, collaborations, rising research and development activities, new product launches, joint ventures, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to sustain in the overall competition in the Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics Market.

Long-term Outlook: The global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 23.1% in terms of revenues during the forecast period 2017-2027. North America followed by Western Europe, will continue to be the leading markets during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.