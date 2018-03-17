Pharmaceutical Packaging Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2027

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global pharmaceutical packaging market in its latest report titled, “Pharmaceutical packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment, 2017 – 2027”, In terms of volume, the global pharmaceutical packaging market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2017–2027) owing to various factors, regarding which FMI offers vital insights in detail in this report.

The growth of the global market is expected to be stimulated by the increasing demand for drug delivery services as well as rising popularity of unit dose medications.

Key manufacturers of pharmaceutical packaging are focused on creating a high value product by reducing the cost as well as optimizing the efficiency of the system. As the quality of healthcare continues to improve across the world, it is anticipated that the global pharmaceutical packaging market will benefit from the growth in demand for newer pharmaceutical packaging solutions aimed at enhancing consumer confidence.

High regulatory scrutiny of the industry poses a serious challenge for the pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers to comply with the industry standards. Manufacturing of generic drugs have witnessed an upsurge over the years in economy such as Brazil and consequently fuelling the demand for pharmaceutical packaging market. Pharmaceutical market in Latin America and particularly in countries such as Brazil is also well supported through government initiatives promoting manufacturing and research and development. Pharmaceutical companies particularly from Asia Pacific region and from countries such as India are investing heavily in setting up their manufacturing operations in the Latin America region. Multinational companies are attracted in setting up manufacturing in Brazil and other Latin American countries particularly for access to the North America market and also to serve the large size pharmaceutical market in Latin America.

On the basis of product type, the global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented into bottles, blisters, vials & ampoules, trays, tubes, sachets, bags & pouches, prefilled syringes & cartridges, and container, jars & others. Prefilled syringes & cartridges segment is expected to witness growth at the highest CAGR. Bottles & blisters together are expected to account for a market revenue share of more than 40% by 2027 end.

On the basis of material type, the global market is segmented into Plastics, glass, metals, and paper. Plastic segment is further segmented into PE, PP, PVC, PS, PET, and others (polycarbonate etc.). Plastic segment is expected to account for a market revenue share of more than 50% by 2027 end.

On the basis of region, the global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, MEA, and Japan. North America is estimated to dominate the global pharmaceutical packaging market in terms of both value and volume.

Key players in the global pharmaceutical packaging market includes Amcor Limited, Amcor Limited, Schott AG, Gerresheimer AG, Berry Global, Inc., Klockner Pentaplast Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Catalent, Inc., Parekhplast India ltd., Ardagh Group S.A., West Pharmaceutical Service, Inc., Uflex Ltd., ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd., Bilcare Limited, Wipak Group, Mondi Plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., West Rock Company, Piramal Glass, and Bemis Company, Inc.

