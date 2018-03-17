FonePaw Releases New Mac Cleaner to Help in Optimizing Mac Computers in Easy and Efficient Way

FonePaw Software, the famous PC and Mac utility developer, releases one of the most powerful Mac cleanup utilities – MacMaster 2.0. The new version of this Mac cleaner can help Mac users clean up and optimize Mac computer in more efficient way. Now, it is fully compatible with macOS 10.13 High Sierra.

FonePaw MacMaster is one of the most powerful Mac system utilities. It can scan the Mac system and find the system junk, old & useless files. Mac users can easily & securely clean up Mac system and free up disk space with this powerful Mac system cleaning software. It also allows Mac users to preview the junk files before the junk files are removed from the Mac system.

This outstanding Mac cleaning software also offers other tools to help Mac users optimize and manage Mac computer. The duplicate finder can help in finding and removing duplicate files inside the Mac system. It also can help Mac users to find and delete similar images, photos, etc.

The uninstaller offered by MacMaster can help uninstall unwanted applications and remove all associated files. MacMaster also offers file shredder to help Mac users to permanently and securely erase files or folders on Mac. This powerful Mac optimizer also can help Mac users to remove useless extensions on the Mac and clean up internet privacy with easy tools.

The 2.0 version has been designed with new interface. FonePaw has greatly improved the functions of MacMaster to make it be compatible with macOS 10.13 High Sierra. Now, this all-in-one Mac cleaning software can help Mac users to optimize and manage Mac in more efficient way.

Download FonePaw MacMaster 2.0: https://www.fonepaw.com/macmaster/

About FonePaw:

FonePaw is committed to providing accessible, affordable, engaging and world-class PC/Mac utilities and mobile phone management solutions to the world. FonePaw believes that mobile phone is a basic need and FonePaw seeks to empower customers to use their devices in a trouble-free way. FonePaw offers powerful and easy-to-use iPhone data recovery software, iOS data transfer software, PC and Mac utilities, etc. Learn more: https://www.fonepaw.com/

Contact:

Contact person: John Smith

Company: FonePaw Software Inc.

Address: Hong Kong

Email: support@fonepaw.com