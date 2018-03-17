Auto Video Stamper: Add Text & Timestamp to Videos

SURAT,INDIA-twelfth March 2018, Greencom Ebizzinfotech a sensible relationship in the field Information Technology have beginning late added another application to their shocking course of action of Android Applications. The name of the App is Auto Video Stamper: Add Text and Timestamp to Videos.
Auto Video Stamper: Add Text and Timestamp to Videos offers you to fuse 3-in-1 Stamping functionalities i.e Date and Time Stamp, GPS Geotag Stamp and Signature content Stamp (Add substance to annals). All it requests a one time setup as showed by your basic and utilizing your inbuilt camera it will name up your videos thusly.
Some striking highlights of the application:
Accumulations of arranged Stamp Color Options
Alterable estimations of Stamp Position
Versatile Stamp Size
Add substance to accounts
Add Location and Geotags to Video
Join Current/Manual Date and Timestamp
Diverse Stamp Font Formats
Unification with Inbuilt Camera
Review before constant stamping
“The fundamental saying behind working up this application is to repeat able and nice records inside bit of seconds ” – Said Suresh Kalathiya, CEO Ebizz Infotech.
Precisely when tended to about conceivable game-plans, he tended to ” We have different more applications repaired for our clients with various and engaging functionalities”