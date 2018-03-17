Antimicrobial resistance research, funding and incentives – get updates at SMi event in London

Conference is taking place in London on 19 – 20 March.

SMi reports: Antimicrobial resistance was predicted by Alexander Fleming in his Nobel lecture (1945). Since that warning, measures have been taken in acknowledgement of the threat of AMR, but tackling this issue is still an ongoing battle. On the global scale WHO has been the most instrumental body to take action. SMi Group is proud to be part of the fight with the Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference. Now in its 20th year, the event has firmly become established as the industry’s premier platform for updates on antimicrobial resistance research, funding and incentives.

PROGRAMME HIGHLIGHTS:

Analyse the current status of antimicrobial resistance with industry led insight into current strategies to tackle AMR

• Jean-Pierre Paccaud, Director of Business Development at GARDP, Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) – Day 1, 9:15

• Steve Holden, Medical Adviser, MSD – Day 1, 10:35

Hear exclusive case studies from a selection of pharmaceutical companies on clinical progress

• Conrad Lichtenstein, CSO, Nemesis bioscience – Day 1, 12:15

• David Brown, Managing Director and Founder, Alchemy Biomedical Consulting – Day 1, 12:55

• Learn about regulatory pathways for the registration of new antimicrobial agents:

• Mair Powell, Senior clinical assessor, MHRA – Day 2, 9:50

Evaluate the latest incentives and funding solutions to spur drug discovery:

• Mark Albrecht, Health Scientist, HHS/ASPR/BARDA – Day 1, 9:55

• Adrian Towse, Director, Office of Health Economics – Day 2, 10:30

Explore the latest novel alternatives to antibiotics currently in development:

• Cara Cassino, Chief Medical Officer, ContraFect – Day 2, 15:10

• Stephen Barat, Head of Pre-Clinical and Early Clinical Development, SCYNEXIS Inc – Day 2, 16:20

• Ian Henderson , Professor of Microbial Biology, University Of Birmingham – Day 2, 17:00

