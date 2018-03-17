Add Watermark to Multiple Gallery Video clips quickly

Add Watermark to Multiple Gallery Video clips with Date Time Stamp, Signature & Geolocation quickly and easily – New Application Launch

SURAT, INDIA – Ebizzinfotech driving for web and Mobile applications connection starting late impelled an application “Video Stamper” for watermarking Gallery video with Date Time Stamp, Signature Text and Geolocation Tag.

Customization of video Clips has been made conceivable with the Video Stamper application as appeared by the present needs and requests. On a very basic level, all required is single time setup from client’s end after which Stamps will be added to every last one of the records peruse Gallery inside seconds.

Astounding highlights:

• Accessible Video request from Gallery

• Custom or Original choice for Date and Timestamp.

• Changeable substance style parties

• Stamp measure (++) or (- – ) is flexible

• Stamp position is alterable

• Selection of stamp shading with foundation congruity.

• Easily “Breaker or Edit” Text for Signature stamp

• Location can be balanced in GPS Geotag stamp

• Add Geotag on Video as Latitude and Longitude

• Preview before settling stamp

In this way, prepared disconnecting choices to change the closeness of stamp packs like Color, Size, position, format respects to making video stunning for sharing and keeping an eye out for.

“On the off chance that you can’t satisfy the need of the clients for whom you are building up the site/application, you evidently have no odds to make it to be useful – said Suresh Kalathiya, CEO of Ebizzinfotech.

Summing it up, in case you are looking for Gallery video stamping applications, here is an approach which will work for your exceptionally.