Senior Helpers Implements Comprehensive At-Home Plan for Patients with Chronic Diseases

The number of seniors who live with chronic diseases is growing steadily. Senior Helpers of San Mateo has created a tailored, comprehensive at-home plan that helps improve the quality of life of patients with chronic conditions.

[Towson, 3/16/2018] – The National Council on Aging notes that about 70% of seniors in the United States live with two or more chronic diseases. In response to their need to manage their various chronic conditions, Senior Helpers of San Mateo offers a comprehensive in-home plan.

The Growing Population of Seniors with Chronic Diseases

The population of people aged 65 and above reached almost 48 million in 2017, and the number is steadily growing. Many of these seniors live with complex health conditions.

On top of the hodgepodge of symptoms that usually come with chronic diseases, taking many different medicines can cause troublesome drug interactions and side effects. Moreover, many older patients see four specialists, on average, every year. These specialists do not necessarily know or communicate with one another, which may lead to complications from multiple medicines prescribed.

That said, millions of adult children face the daunting task of attending to their parents medical needs and keeping complications at bay.

Comprehensive Care for Aging Loved Ones

Senior Helpers of San Mateo helps families provide their elderly loved ones with better care by implementing a comprehensive at-home plan specifically designed to manage a variety of chronic conditions and diseases.

The organization’s Director of Nursing and service team work with families in creating a care plan that matches the patient’s healthcare needs, daily routines, dietary requirements, and more. They provide one-on-one assistance to patients and families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease, arthritis, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, multiple sclerosis, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s disease, and stroke.

