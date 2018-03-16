Petroleum Coke Industry and Market studies Research Report 2017

Study on Petroleum Coke Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Petroleum Coke Market by Technology (Moss Type, Prism Type, and Membrane Type) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Petroleum Coke over the period of 2017 to 2023.

Market Insights

Increasing investments, high electricity demand and growing population are some of the key drivers of the petroleum coke market in the Asia pacific region. In China, majority of the petroleum coke is used in power plants to generate electricity whereas in India petcoke is used as fuel in cement industry. Petcoke is an internationally traded raw material and is boosting the growth of emerging economies.

Segments Covered

The report provides analysis of global as well as regional markets of the petroleum coke market. In addition, the global petroleum coke market is segmented by product and by end use. By product covers calcined coke, fuel and grade coke. By end use covers power plants, cement industry, blast furnace and others.

Geographies Covered

The global petroleum coke market covers analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (including Latin America, Middle East and Africa). Among the geographies High demand for petroleum coke has been witnessed in Asia Pacific region over the past few years

Companies Profiled

Royal Dutch Shell PLC,

Saudi Arabian Oil Company,

Valero Energy Corporation,

HPCL – Mittal Energy Limited,

Indian oil Corporation,

Reliance Industries Limited,

Others

Report Highlights

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of petroleum coke market and provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. We also have highlighted future trends in the petroleum coke that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider also by using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of petroleum coke in-depth analysis is provided. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

