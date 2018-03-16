DJUVE announces Djuvenile mask treatment that ensures a fantastic skin transformation in just 31 days

USA, March 13, 2018 – With the Djuvenile mask treatment, one can now revitalize and reinvent their skin in just 31 days. The anti-aging and beauty treatment has been developed by a team of skincare professionals after their detailed research on the aging process. After extensive clinical trials, this beauty treatment is now available for the general public to witness a great skin transformation and look younger and beautiful.

According to the spokesperson of the company, they have developed a series of skincare products, suitable for all skin types. The 16 sheet-masks treatment comes with powerful ingredients that help fight against the aging process. Djuvenile contains 8 facial masks and 8 pairs of eye masks for anyone to start this treatment and witness key changes in just one month.

The spokesperson details further about the treatment and maintains that it works in a systematic manner to cleaning and tightening skin and eliminates the signs of aging. The different types of masks it contains for effective results include the Volcanic Mud Facial Mask for Deep Cleaning of the facial tissues, Bio-Cellulose Anti-aging mask for lifting and toning of skin, anti-wrinkle non-woven mask for neck tightness, aloe-vera face mask for lifting and skin firmness.

The Djuvenile treatment is based on nourishing the skin with Vitamin and other ingredients that help maintain the suppleness and firmness of the human skin. It also contains the Vitamin and cucumber face mask for skin tightening; Vitamin E with honey anti-aging mask, Vitamin C mask for removing dark spots etc. Besides these facial masks, the treatment also includes 8 masks for eyes. These bio-cellulose eye masks are with aloe vera, grape concentrate, Vitamin A & C and other peptides to enhance the beauty of one’s eyes.

The spokesperson maintains that Djuvenile comes with the benefits of deep cleaning and tightening different layers of skin for a person to achieve an incredible skin transformation in just 31 days. The treatment is currently available for pre-order, which is far more affordable than its regular prices. To know more about the treatment and to take advantage of the pre-order offer, one can visit the website https://d-juve.com/.

About DJUVE

DJUVE is a skincare brand, obsessed with offering the consumer the best look to date with

their expertly formulated product, Djuvenile. The product is made from natural ingredients to turn skin absolutely stunning. The company has a team of skincare professionals dedicated to provide customers with products that support a healthy and thriving skin. Based on detailed and extensive research on skin health and the several causes of skin ageing, they develop revolutionary treatments that significantly improve skin health and appeal.

For Media Inquiries –

Telephone: + 619-455-1947

Email: customercare@d-juve.com

Website: https://d-juve.com/