Ace Dental Helps Improve Confidence with Botox

Many dental patients at Ace Dental are looking to facial aesthetics to improve confidence and feel younger. Ace Dental offers Botox for their patients and it is proving popular as a means of increasing confidence through facial aesthetics.

[Camden, 16/3/2018] – Botox is a trade name for botulinum toxin.The mechanism of action for Botox is quite simple. When Botox is used for facial aesthetics at Ace Dental it is injected into the facial muscles but surprisingly really doesn’t affect the muscle at all.

Botox at Ace Dental in Camden affects and blocks the transmitters between the motor nerves that move the muscle. There is no loss of sensory feeling in the muscles with Botox at Ace Dental. Once the motor nerve endings are interrupted, the muscle cannot contract. When that muscle does not contract, the motion that causes wrinkles in the skin will stop. This means the skin then starts to smooth out and in approximately 3-10 days after treatment, the skin above those muscles appears nice and smooth. The effects of Botox used to improve facial aesthetics at Ace Dental will last for approximately 3-4 months, at which time the patient needs retreatment to keep the same effect.

Where areas can Botox be used to improve facial aesthetics?

The areas that Botox is commonly used when improving facial aesthetics are the forehead, between the eyes and around the corners of the eyes (known as crow’s feet) and around the lips. Botox isn’t only used to improve facial aesthetics, as it also has important clinical with bruxism cases and for patients with facial pain. Botox at Ace Dental in Camden is also used to complement aesthetic dentistry cases. No other healthcare provider has the capability to help patients in so many areas as do dentists such as Ace Dental by providing a wealth of cosmetic and preventative dentistry alongside facial aesthetics options.

There is also minimal pain when using for Botox to improve facial aesthetics at Ace Dental. All dentists inject anesthetic for a living and they know how to make these injections comfortable and quick for all patients. Maybe it’s time to consider facial aesthetics treatments at Ace Dental to improve confidence and beauty.

