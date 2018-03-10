Your One Stop Guide to B2b Travel Websites

B2b travel websites is a revolutionary booking option that has been gaining impetus for a few years now. It has been in vogue because of its ability to solve all travel related concerns and can be a one-stop destination for all your travel bookings. As the name suggests, it stands for business to business transactions and dealings where all the consumer has to do is to put out his needs and demands. The rest is the job of the two business portals which co-ordinates with one other to provide you with the best travel experience. The fact that it is quite difficult for the hoteliers, train and flight companies to reach directly to the consumers, and vice- versa, B-2B travel portals such as Roomsxpert is a helpful guide to solve your accommodation

One-stop solution for wallet-friendly national and international bookings: There are many other advantages of B2B travel websites. B2B can solve the purpose of both national and international booking. So, the next time you have an international corporate trip, you know Roomsxpert can come to your rescue. There is also a criteria of reward points. The idea is to earn a few loyalty points when you make numerous bookings. These loyalty points can be used in your upcoming trip to get some discounts.B2b is also a monetary friendly way of managing your tips. It makes the consumers avail the best discounts, book the best in the cheapest rates. What else is needed?

Customized corporate packages: Many times, there are customized travel itineraries and suggestions for all the corporate dealings. Portals such as Roomsxpert understand the need of time friendly yet luxurious trips and therefore takes care of all your needs through customized packages. Keeping up with the theme of time management, it gives the customers the details and news of any booking delays. Each information about the hotel is always notified to the consumer to take care of his last moment hassles.

24×7 service: One of its ace points of B2B travel websites is the fact that the consumer does the bookings at any point of the hour. Unlike offline bookings, that has the disadvantage of having a time constraint, B2B travel websites function round the clock. Once the reservations are done, there is an instant confirmation of the same to both the travel operator, agency or the group as well as to the consumer.

Easy and comprehendible web portals and transaction gateways: The search process is extremely fast and the consumer wastes no time in waiting for the results. Even the options available suiting to various requirements provides customer with the luxury to scan through an array of options. Following this, there is easy accounting and even the transaction gateways are quite easy to comprehend.

