Knowledge Anywhere is one of Education Technology Insights’ ‘Top 10 Learning Management System Solution Providers – 2018’

Education Technology Insights recognizes Knowledge Anywhere in its ‘Top 10 Learning Management System Solution Provider-2018’ list.

Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, WA – In its annual Learning Management System edition, Educational Technology Insights creates “a panel of distinguished CEOs, CIOs and analysts comprising Education Technology Insight’s editorial board [to chart] out the top 10 companies providing effective solutions for Learning Management Systems.”

The magazine’s editorial continues that, “With several LMS solutions flooding the market, it becomes important to identify the pros and cons of each to figure out which LMS will best fulfill one’s requirements.”

About Education Technology Insights

Education Technology Insights helps create a full picture of the evolving approaches and technology used today in education. The magazine helps to highlight the benefits of adopting innovative solutions that established businesses or startups are creating, as well as bringing forward gaps that need to be filled.

About Knowledge Anywhere

Knowledge Anywhere, Inc. is an award-winning Learning Management Services company that has emerged as a leader in the specialized arena of building technology-based learning solutions and performance support systems that provide tangible results. Since 1998 Knowledge Anywhere has created and deployed custom, performance-based learning management solutions to make the transfer of knowledge more flexible, effective and engaging across organizations large and small.

The company uses innovative technology to offer a broad base of products and services, including custom and mobile content development, and virtual classrooms. Its clients use its solutions to facilitate the delivery of proprietary knowledge, employee instruction and product training to dispersed audiences. In addition to their responsive training and support, they also pride themselves on the ability to offer a one-stop training solution, helping clients to create a quality training system with quality content.

Knowledge Anywhere specializes in custom and out of the box learning management solutions with helpful features such as: e-commerce, customized branding, mobile learning, Single-Sign-On, and a modern user interface. They also offer a Virtual Reality Training solution that allows businesses to build courses that give employees the real-world application they need to become the best at what they do.

