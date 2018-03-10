FITHAUS expands Personal Training Offering Throughout Canada

FITHAUS, headquartered in Toronto, is announcing the launch of its service in select cities across Canada. The company, which sends mobile Personal Trainers to client locations for 60-minute training sessions announced today that they now service the Greater Toronto Area. Having added Etobicoke, North York, Mississauga and Brampton, FITHAUS also expanded its services to the Vancouver metropolitan, as well as in Calgary, Ottawa and Edmonton. The expansion was made official after a successful limited test run starting in January 2018. FITHAUS clients can access the service across the new locations as of March 1st, 2018.

FITHAUS Co-Founder and CEO Fouad Nakhla said, “We created FITHAUS with the modern professional in mind. With the increasing stresses of the workplace environment, it’s never been more difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Since launching in January 2017, we’ve changed that, while re-inventing the personal training industry. We have a team of hand-selected, highly qualified personal trainers that travel to our clients for training sessions they would have otherwise never been able to fit in, with workouts that are fully tailored for their body and their goals. We’re proud to announce that our service is now available across several Canadian cities, with more to come in 2018. FITHAUS offers competitively-priced personal training from the comforts of your own home, and we look forward to helping thousands of people transform their body and lives over the coming years.”

“FITHAUS also wants to empower professionals in the industry to become independent of the big-box organizations. As the gyms become more demanding on their trainers, our structure is highly favourable to the professionals. We pay high, fair wages that are among the best in the industry. Our trainers aren’t required to prospect, sell, or perform administrative gym duties, activities that require countless hours in a typical gym environment. We’ve designed our solution with both the trainers and consumers in mind. We give our professionals the resources and education they need to extend their reach beyond the gym environment. We’re excited to extend our reach to hundreds of professionals across North America.”

FITHAUS is a modern fitness company that sends mobile Personal Trainers to your home, office or condo gym for 60-minute training sessions. Their team of highly qualified and experienced Personal Trainers get results faster than ever before, all with the convenience of having a trainer traveling to the client’s location. FITHAUS is committed to helping their consumers transform their bodies, and their lives. Widely available across Canada, the company aims to launch in the United States throughout 2018. For more information, visit their website at www.fithaus.io

