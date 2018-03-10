AIPL ABRO awarded the title of Power Brands Rising Star – at the launch of the Indian Power Brands Edition 2018 at Mumbai

AIPL ABRO was awarded the title of Power Brands Rising Star 2018 at a glittering ceremony at Hotel Orchid, Mumbai. H. E. Adam Burakowski – the Polish Ambassador to India was the guest of honor at the event that was conducted in association with Times Now and Bright Outdoor. Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Suresh Prabhu sent video message for the winners.

The evening witnessed the salutation of Indian brands, inspirational leaders and the next generation entrepreneurs, who have shaped and continue to shape the contours of branding across the globe. The Power Brand winners were awarded in three main categories; ‘Most Desirable Power Brands’, ‘Most Impactful’ and ‘Rising Star’.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event Prof. Arindam Chaudhuri, Founder, Daily Indian Media said, “AIPL ABRO has been making its mark felt all over the nation and it totally deserves the title of Power Brands Rising Star for its great brand”

Mr. Ajit Gupta, CEO and Mr. Chanan Rohiwal, COO of AIPL ABRO was felicitated by Raveena Tandon(leading actress), H.E. Adam Burakowski(Polish Ambassador in India). Speaking on the occasion Mr. Ajit Gupta said,” On behalf of whole AIPL Family, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Jury members, Planman Power Brands for bestowing us with this honor. Our journey till now has been full of challenges but the fruits of our labors have been worth the while. This is just the beginning for AIPL Group. We have many milestones to achieve on our way ahead and this token of recognition bolsters our resolve to strive ahead with even greater momentum.”

The event also witnessed the launch of the second edition of Power Brands-Bollywood Film Journalist’s Awards, organized by Planman Motion Pictures and Daily Indian Media. Virtually all the winners from all categories who were present in Mumbai turned up at this glittering night of honesty and transparency.

The evening started with a beautiful visual tribute to Sridevi who was also expected to be here tonight, being the associate winner of the best actress award for her stellar performance in MOM. The best actress award winner Vidya Balan as well as the Best Actor award winner Rajkummar Rao were personally present. This year was unique because in the Best Actor category Rajkummar Rao took away both the winner and the associate winner awards for his stellar performances in Trapped and Newton. He also won the best supporting actor award for his role in Bareilly Ki Barfi. In the supporting actor category female Seema Pahwa and Meher Vij took the honours. Marcin Laskawic came all the way from Poland to take his best cinematography trophy for Tiger Zinda Hai. Also taking away special Power Brands Awards for furthering the cause of cinema were Raveena Tandon, Kay Kay Menon, Annu Kapoor, Shonali Kulkarni, Sachin Khedekar, Anil Thadani, Ramkamal Mukherjee, Komal Nahata, Mayank Shekhar and Subi Samuel. The lifetime achievement award was given to Moushami Chatterjee. Also present were several corporate and brand managers.

In its 12th year now, Power Brands is a mega celebration of achievement, highlighting the success of Indian brands. Planman Group’s Motion Pictures arm has produced 3 National Award Winning Films including Do Dooni Chaar and The Last Lear.