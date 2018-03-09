ZETTLER Magnetics Provides an Encapsulated Power Transformer for a Residential Security Application

ZETTLER Electronics (HK) Ltd, a ZETTLER Group company, is unveiling its new product which providing application solutions for residential security systems require highly reliable, low-frequency power transformers with UL recognition.

Hong Kong, March 02, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – ZETTLER Electronics (HK) Ltd, a ZETTLER Group company, is unveiling its new product which providing application solutions for residential security systems require highly reliable, low-frequency power transformers with UL recognition.

At the same time, the price competitive nature of the residential security business also dictates the need for low cost solutions. A leading manufacturer of home security systems recently put these requirements to the ZETTLER Magnetics engineering team.

In addition, the customer also demanded a transformer in a compact size and with excellent heat dissipation to accommodate the sleek and modern design of the control panel of the application. ZETTLER’S 1.5VA BV series encapsulated transformer seamlessly met all these requirements while costing less than an electrically equivalent laminated transformer.

As authorized distributor of ZETTLER, Heilind Asia provides ZETTLER products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

About ZETTLER Electronics:

ZETTLER Electronics (HK) Ltd, a ZETTLER Group company, provides application-engineering, sales, distribution and customer service for a wide variety of top quality transformers and magnetics components in Asia. We cater to a broad spectrum of customers in diverse industries and across many applications.

ZETTLER Magnetics include epoxy sealed power transformers encapsulated switch-mode modules, open frame, low profile, switching transformers and chokes, while toroids include current sensing, zero phase current sensor, current transformers, PFC chokes and large power line filter inductors. Zettler Magnetics has the design and manufacturing capability to provide custom designs for the most specialized applications. www.zettlermagneticshk.com/

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading authorized distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012. Besides being headquartered in Hong Kong, where it also has a distribution center and a value-added center, Heilind Asia now has 19 sales locations & 3 warehouses throughout Asia. Our industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”.

