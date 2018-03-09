Youforma Launches Mobile App, Offers Simplified Education Insights for Students One of its Kind in India

Youforma, a one-stop platform for students to gather information about careers, admissions, scholarships and exams, and make the right decisions is all set to launch its mobile app on 15 March 2018. This first-of-its-kind app will use intelligent mapping technology to understand the interests and educational aspirations of students and provide them with insights, news and updates that are most relevant to them.

“When it comes to career or education crossroads, there is no fit-for-all choice. Hiring practices have undergone a transformation, and now companies are looking for more than just good grades. We want passion and innovation in our workplaces. We believe that happens only when people get to do what they love. With this vision, we wanted to help students by providing them access to relevant information in their formative years, so they could effectively plan their future.”, says Sharan Madawal, Founder of Youforma.

Youforma’s mobile app is built for students of age group 10-25. They can search and gather information about scholarships, competitive exams, colleges, courses, application deadlines, hobby classes and internships. Students can also set real time alerts on the app, while the desktop platform even allows students to apply to colleges and exams online. Parents can also use the app to understand the current trends in education and guide their children in the right direction.

Youforma mobile app is currently available for download free of cost from Google Play.

Highlights of the Youforma App

• Intelligent mapping algorithm to match students’ interests to relevant educational options, news and updates

• Seamless information shortlisting from over 100 news and education-related sources

• Career guidance from experts

• Real-time alerts on competitive exams and scholarships

• Information for Primary to Post-doctoral students