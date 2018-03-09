DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “World Outdoor Jackets Market Research Report 2022 (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

Global Outdoor Jackets Market: Product Segment Analysis

• Cold weather jackets

• Leather jackets

• Light jackets

• Others

Global Outdoor Jackets Market: Regional Segment Analysis

• USA

• European Union

• Japan

• China

• India

• South East Asia

The players mentioned in our report

• Arc’teryx

• The North Face

• BLACKYAK

• Marmot

• Mountain Hardwear

• Mammut

• VAUDE

• Columbia

• Lafuma

• Salewa

• AIGLE

• Lowe Alpine

• Kailas

• Skogstad

• Jack Wolfskin

• Fjallraven

• NORTHLAND

• Atunas

• Ozark

• Shehe

• Toread

• SinTeryx

• Snowwolf

• K2summit

• Anemaqen

• MobiGarden

• ONEPOLAR

• KingCamp

• Pureland

• Back Packers

Major Points in Table of Contents

Chapter 1 About the Outdoor Jackets Industry

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

Chapter 3 World Outdoor Jackets Market share

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

Chapter 9 World Outdoor Jackets Market Forecast through 2022

Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview

