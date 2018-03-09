US Capital Advises on $5 Million Preferred Equity Raise for Food by Rail

San Francisco-based private financial group supports a nationwide environmentally focused logistics and food transportation company.

San Francisco, CA, USA., March 09, 2018 — US Capital Partners Inc. has advised on a $5 million Series-A preferred equity raise for Food by Rail Logistics Holdings, Inc. (“Food by Rail”), incorporated in Delaware. Food by Rail intends to provide state-of-the-art refrigerated boxcars for transporting food and beverages primarily by rail with a unique stacking system to use more cube capacity.

US Capital Partners is a full-service private financial group headquartered in San Francisco. Through its investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm provides private placement and capital raise services and has wide distribution for debt and equity private placements.

“We are pleased to have advised on this $5 million equity raise for Food by Rail,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Partners. “Food by Rail approached our firm to raise pre-revenue funding to launch the company and develop the business. US Capital Partners provided financial and strategic advice to the company, helping position the business for private placements.”

Food by Rail aims to launch and develop an environmentally focused logistics and food transportation business. According to a recent report, moving freight by rail instead of truck lowers greenhouse gas emissions by 75%. Trains also reduce highway gridlock and emissions of particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

About Food by Rail:

Formed in May 2017, Food by Rail Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a logistics and transportation company for frozen and refrigerated protein, produce, packaged food, and beverages. The company will be operating as a third-party logistics provider (3PL) of refrigerated boxcars (reefers), operating on railroads nationwide. Food by Rail’s vision is that by using its services, producers, growers, and buyers will benefit from transporting large volumes (up to four truckloads per refrigerated boxcar) of perishable freight faster, at costs below competitive highway transportation, and with a lower carbon footprint, over greater distances.

About US Capital Partners Inc:

Since 1998, US Capital Partners Inc. has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors. The firm manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services. Operating with its registered investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm acts as a licensed placement agent for companies, funds, and projects, and collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory.

To learn more, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapitalpartners.net or call +1 (415) 889-1010.

Contact:

Vanessa Guajardo

US Capital Partners Inc

555 Montgomery Street, Suite 1501

San Francisco, CA 94111

415-889-1010

media@uscapitalpartners.net

http://www.uscapitalpartners.net