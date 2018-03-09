Tungsten Metal Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Worldwide, Analysis, Outlook, Forecast Research Report 2025

QY Research Groups is a company that simplifies how analysts and decision makers get industry data fortheir business. Our unique colossal technology has been developed to offer refined search capabilities designed to exploit the long tail of free market research whilst eliminating irrelevant results. QY Research Groups is the collection of market intelligence products and services on the Web. We offerreports and update our collection daily to provide you with instant online access to the world's most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.



The Report “Global Tungsten Metal Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application” covers the manufacturers’ data, detailed view about regions and countries of the world; which demonstrates a regional development status, volume and value, including market size, as well as price data. Along with segment data, including: by Type and Application segment etc. On the basis of geography this report covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

In this report, the global Tungsten Metal market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Tungsten Metal in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Application, Tungsten Metal can be split into

Automotive

Mining

Construction

Oil & Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Other

Market segment by Type, Tungsten Metal can be split into

Wolframite (FeMnWO4)

Scheelite (CaWO4)

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Sandvik AB

Kennametal Inc

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd

NAECO, LLC

Toonney Alloy(Xiamen) Co.,Ltd

Federal Carbide Company

Buffalo Tungsten Inc

Table of Contents –

1 Tungsten Metal Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tungsten Metal

1.2 Tungsten Metal Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Tungsten Metal Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Tungsten Metal Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Wolframite (FeMnWO4)

1.2.4 Scheelite (CaWO4)

1.3 Global Tungsten Metal Segment by Application

1.3.1 Tungsten Metal Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Oil & Gas

1.3.6 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.7 Medical

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Tungsten Metal Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Tungsten Metal Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Tungsten Metal (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Tungsten Metal Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Tungsten Metal Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…

7 Global Tungsten Metal Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Sandvik AB

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Tungsten Metal Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Sandvik AB Tungsten Metal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Kennametal Inc

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Tungsten Metal Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Kennametal Inc Tungsten Metal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Tungsten Metal Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Tungsten Metal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Tungsten Metal Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd Tungsten Metal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 NAECO, LLC

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Tungsten Metal Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 NAECO, LLC Tungsten Metal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Toonney Alloy(Xiamen) Co.,Ltd

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Tungsten Metal Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Toonney Alloy(Xiamen) Co.,Ltd Tungsten Metal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Federal Carbide Company

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Tungsten Metal Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Federal Carbide Company Tungsten Metal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Buffalo Tungsten Inc

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Tungsten Metal Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Buffalo Tungsten Inc Tungsten Metal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

…

