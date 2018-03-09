Tilt Sensor Market Size, Growth, Key Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Tilt sensors can be explained as a device which helps to produce an electrical signal in an angular manner. The sensors provide information about the vertical as well as horizontal inclination of the device so that it can easily understand how to tackle the obstacles. Tilt sensors plays a vital role in various applications for instance, to understand how to assist the driver while turning the steering of the vehicle.

The factors contributing to the growth of the Tilt Sensor Market are increasing demand for construction equipment’s, increasing usage of sensors in various applications, raising demand for security concerns and increasing demand for sensor in the automobile industry. However, rising cost of materials is hindering the growth of the tilt sensor market.

In robotics maintaining the balance is the most important feature for instance, when a root inclines towards a particular direction tilt sensor helps in the form of electrical signals so that it becomes easy for the robot to understand. Tilt sensors are also used in portable computers so that the device display can be kept in a proper position. Therefore, tilt sensor plays a vital role in various applications.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global tilt sensor market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The global Tilt Sensor Market is expected to reach approximately USD 275 million by the end of 2023 with 7% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global tilt sensor market include- Pepperl+Fuchs Vertrieb GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), MEMSIC, Inc (U.S.), SICK AG (Germany), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Level Developments Ltd. (UK), Spectron Sensors (U.S.), Tamagawa seiki Co,.Ltd (Japan), The Fredericks Company (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S. among others. The reason is attributed to the increasing investments for these technological products, adoption of these sensors by various domains and low operational cost.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are some of the major countries driving the growth of the said market in APAC. APAC is home to a number of prominent mining and construction, aerospace and defense, and automotive and transportation companies.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Tilt Sensor into type, end-users and region.

Type-

Switch Based Tilt Sensors

Proportional Tilt Sensors

Optical Tilt Sensor

End-users-

Mining

Construction

Automobile

Transportation

Robotics

Gaming

Aviation

Others

Region

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Study Objectives of Tilt Sensor Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Tilt Sensor

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Tilt Sensor market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, application, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Tilt Sensor Market.

Intended Audience

Device manufacturers

Network Operators

Distributors

Suppliers

Research firms

Software Developers

Commercial Banks

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

