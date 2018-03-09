The holiday season, according to one study, is a good time to sell a home. Homeowners looking to make their home look inviting to buyers during the holidays can go to Roof to Deck Decoration.

[ST. PAUL, 03/09/2018] — Homeowners planning to sell their homes often think of listing their residential property during spring, as they believe that this season offers the highest selling price. This belief, however, is not always the case. A study by Redfin, a residential real estate company, found that listing during the holiday season allows homeowners to obtain a higher amount of money for the sale of their house.

Why Houses Sell Better during the Holidays

The study looked at over a million residential properties between 2011 and 2013. Researchers discovered that homes put on the market from December to March had a nine percent greater likelihood of selling closer to the asking price versus homes listed from March to June.

According to an article by HGTV, buyers are more serious in shopping for a home during the holidays. One reason is that January is a popular month for job transfers. Thus, some homebuyers may attempt to relocate to their new home before the year ends.

Besides serious homebuyers, homes show better in the winter. Houses often look their best during the holidays, as homeowners deck out their property in lights and garland.

