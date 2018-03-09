Technologies for Bioplastics Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025

Scope of the Report:
This report concentrates on the Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, particularly in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report classifies the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers the topmost manufacturers of Technologies for Bioplastics:
Algix
Arkema
Basf
Bioamber
Biomatera
Biomer
Cardia Bioplastics
Cereplast
Dow Plastics
Dupont
Dsm
Eastman Chemical
Huhtamaki
Japan Corn Starch Co.
Micromidas
Natureworks
Ngai Hing Hong Co.
Plantic Technologies Ltd.
Rhein Chemie Additives
Solanyl Biopolymers
Synbra Technology
Tate & Lyle
Teknor Apex
Teijin
Tianan Biologic Material Co. Ltd.
Toray
Trellis Earth Products
Virent Energy Systems
Zeachem Inc.
Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co. Ltd
According to the Type, the market is segmented as
Polylactic acid
Thermoplastic starch
Biopolyamides (nylons)
Polyhydroxyalkanoates
Biopolyols and polyurethane
Cellulosics
Biopolytrimethylene terephthalate
Biopolyethylene
Biopolyethylene terephthalate
Polybutylene succinate
According to the Application, the market is segmented as
Packaging
Automotive
Agriculture
Medical
Aircraft
Electrical/Electronics
Table of Contents:
Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Technologies for Bioplastics
1.1 Technologies for Bioplastics Market Overview
1.1.1 Technologies for Bioplastics Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Technologies for Bioplastics Market by Type
1.3.1 Polylactic acid
1.3.2 Thermoplastic starch
1.3.3 Biopolyamides (nylons)
1.3.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates
1.3.5 Biopolyols and polyurethane
1.3.6 Cellulosics
1.3.7 Biopolytrimethylene terephthalate
1.3.8 Biopolyethylene
1.3.9 Biopolyethylene terephthalate
1.3.10 Polybutylene succinate
1.4 Technologies for Bioplastics Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Packaging
1.4.2 Automotive
1.4.3 Agriculture
1.4.4 Medical
1.4.5 Aircraft
1.4.6 Electrical/Electronics
2 Global Technologies for Bioplastics Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Technologies for Bioplastics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
…
