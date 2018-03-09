Technologies for Bioplastics Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025

Scope of the Report:

Latest Report Available at QY Research Groups Technologies for Bioplastics Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report concentrates on the Global Technologies for Bioplastics Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, particularly in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report classifies the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. This report covers associations in the field along with new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, competitive landscape analysis, and recent strategic developments in the market by the major manufactures.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers the topmost manufacturers of Technologies for Bioplastics:

Algix

Arkema

Basf

Bioamber

Biomatera

Biomer

Cardia Bioplastics

Cereplast

Dow Plastics

Dupont

Dsm

Eastman Chemical

Huhtamaki

Japan Corn Starch Co.

Micromidas

Natureworks

Ngai Hing Hong Co.

Plantic Technologies Ltd.

Rhein Chemie Additives

Solanyl Biopolymers

Synbra Technology

Tate & Lyle

Teknor Apex

Teijin

Tianan Biologic Material Co. Ltd.

Toray

Trellis Earth Products

Virent Energy Systems

Zeachem Inc.

Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co. Ltd

According to the Type, the market is segmented as

Polylactic acid

Thermoplastic starch

Biopolyamides (nylons)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates

Biopolyols and polyurethane

Cellulosics

Biopolytrimethylene terephthalate

Biopolyethylene

Biopolyethylene terephthalate

Polybutylene succinate

According to the Application, the market is segmented as

Packaging

Automotive

Agriculture

Medical

Aircraft

Electrical/Electronics

