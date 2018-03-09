Sterlite Technologies Leads Optical Fiber Cables Market in India : TechSci Research

Government initiatives, including Digital India, Smart Cities Vision and National Optical Fiber Network, coupled with growing investments in data centers and increasing popularity of FTTH (Fiber to the Home) to drive India optical fiber cables market through 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “India Optical Fiber Cables Market By Type, By Material, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023’’, optical fiber cables (OFC) market in India is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 17% during 2018 – 2023. Large nationwide projects, including Digital India, National Fiber Spectrum and National Optical Fiber Network; rising internet penetration, and surging number of smartphone users are some of the key factors driving India OFC market. Over the coming years, increasing popularity of cloud computing services, such as Software-as-a-Service and Infrastructure-as-a-Service, and rising adoption of OFC for FTTH connectivity is expected to further propel demand for optical fiber cables in India.

Surging deployment of OFC network by IT & telecom companies, led by state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and RailTel, in addition to increasing investments by companies in data centers to offer seamless internet connectivity and transmission of digital information, is expected to aid India OFC market during the forecast period. Single-mode optical fiber cables are anticipated to dominate the market during 2018-2023, backed by increasing number of internet-enabled devices and growing demand from IT & telecom and government sectors. Sterlite Technologies Limited, Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd., Finolex Cables Limited and Aksh OptiFiber Limited are some of the major companies operating in India OFC market.

“OFC is gaining popularity across the country, with leading IT & telecom companies and MSO (Multiple System Operator) companies fueling demand for OFC for improving internet connectivity, mitigating data loss, offering FTTH connectivity and expanding their customer base. In addition, Smart Cities Vision and rising popularity of cloud computing services in the country is expected to play a major role in driving adoption of OFC in India, thereby transforming India into a high potential market for OFC companies.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“India Optical Fiber Cables Market By Type, By Material, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of India optical fiber cables market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report offers decision makers superior market intelligence, thereby enabling them conduct thorough investment appraisal. Besides, the report also analyzes the evolving market scenario along with drivers, challenges and opportunities prevalent in India OFC market.

